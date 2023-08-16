$6 million awarded to Broome County lead paint hazards

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced more than $6 million in funding towards the removal of lead paint hazards in the homes of Broome County.

According to lawmakers, the investment will protect the health and well-being of Southern Tier residents from toxic lead poisoning. The removal of lead paint in homes has been a priority for the Broome County Health Department for the past decade. This would be the third grant received by the county for lead paint removal.

Public Health Program Coordinator Sarah Walker explained the local concern for lead paint hazards.

”Broome County has a lot of older housing,” said Walker. “Most of our housing is older, especially in city areas. The older a house is the more likely it is to have some lead paint.”

Walker mentioned if the house was built after 1940 there is a good chance there is lead in that home.

The funds will go towards lead abatement and healthy homes efforts across Broome County which can address multiple childhood diseases and injuries.

“If a family has children under the age of 6 living in or, frequently visiting the home, there are lots of resources available. This program is one of them,” said Walker.

Walker advised that parents should have children tested per New York State Public Health law for age 1 and again at 2.

