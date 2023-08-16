ACHIEVE packaging facility to be renovated to serve the intellectually disabled in Norwich

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Renovations have been underway at ACHIEVE’s CWS Packaging Facility for a new building dedicated to serving those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The 24,000 square foot building will feature a 200-capacity multi-purpose meeting space, significantly improved accessibility, a kitchen, a cafe and a full-time nursing staff.

Vice President of Development & Donor Relations Preston Evans said the current ACHIEVE location in Norwich shelters them from the community. The old CWS Packaging Facility downtown has proved to be the perfect location to amplify ACHIEVE’s mission: Community integration.

“The new location is on the transit line so that is appealing for potential employers,” said Evans. “It’s just an opportunity for us to be really involved in the community.”

The facility broke ground in March and started construction the following month. A grand opening is projected for either October or November, Evans said.

The total cost for the project is about $4.6 million. Evans said most of the project will be funded through grants and donations from the public.

