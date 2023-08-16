Binghamton seeks public input on redesign of Memorial Bridge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the launch of an online survey to collect public input on the redesign of the Memorial Bridge.

Kraham’s office noted that around 14,500 vehicles cross the bridge daily and more than 100 pedestrians use the intersection at Washington Street and North Shore Drive during peak travel hours.

The public will have until Sept. 15 to complete the survey, which can be found here.

“Thousands of people drive, walk and ride bikes across Memorial Bridge each day,” said Mayor Kraham said in a news release. “We want to hear from those residents and the general public on ways to make the bridge safer and more attractive. This project is reimagining one of our area’s key bridges with transformative upgrades that will make Binghamton’s urban core even more vibrant and walkable.”

A public meeting about the redesign of the bridge is planned for sometime in Fall 2023. A specific date has not been announced but Kraham said input from the public is pertinent to the project.

Bergmann, an architecture, engineering and planning firm, is completing the design.

