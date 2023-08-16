Binghamton seeks public input on redesign of Memorial Bridge

(Office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the launch of an online survey to collect public input on the redesign of the Memorial Bridge.

Kraham’s office noted that around 14,500 vehicles cross the bridge daily and more than 100 pedestrians use the intersection at Washington Street and North Shore Drive during peak travel hours.

The public will have until Sept. 15 to complete the survey, which can be found here.

“Thousands of people drive, walk and ride bikes across Memorial Bridge each day,” said Mayor Kraham said in a news release. “We want to hear from those residents and the general public on ways to make the bridge safer and more attractive. This project is reimagining one of our area’s key bridges with transformative upgrades that will make Binghamton’s urban core even more vibrant and walkable.”

A public meeting about the redesign of the bridge is planned for sometime in Fall 2023. A specific date has not been announced but Kraham said input from the public is pertinent to the project.

Bergmann, an architecture, engineering and planning firm, is completing the design.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police raise age requirement for exam and update tattoo policy
State Police searching for Weis wallet swiper
Task force unit arrests sex offender wanted on warrant
Cruz Garcia
Illegal immigrant out on bail now accused of rape
Clean-up begins to transform former ‘Colonial’ into ‘Courtside Bar & Grill’

Latest News

Tioga County adopts law giving volunteer firefighters real property tax exemptions
Ithaca man with knives attached to waistband charged by police
Ithaca man with knives attached to waistband charged by police
Water main break prompts boil water advisory for parts of Norwich