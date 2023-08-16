Broome County Dog Shelter starts fostering program

By Kaitlin Pearson
Aug. 16, 2023
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Dog Shelter is now at full capacity and it is looking to the community for help.

As of Wednesday morning, the shelter has more than 50 dogs in its care. The shelter said it needs volunteers to help with dog walking, cleaning tasks and other duties. The volunteer application can be found here.

The shelter said it’s starting a fostering program to increase its capacity capabilities. Volunteers will be able to take care of one of their dogs as they wait for their forever home. Eligible foster homes will be responsible for providing appropriate shelter, food, and care. While not required, previous animal care/ownership is preferred. There is no exact timeframe, but typical foster arrangements start with a duration of one month.

“Give them a foster home for a month, two months, maybe forever,” said Shelter Manager Kelly Conlon. “We really need some of these dogs to get out of the shelter so that we can help more but our numbers are at a record high.”

Those interested are able to fill out an application for the program on the shelter’s website.

Conlon said 90% of the dogs that come into the shelter are strays picked up by animal control. She said pet owners should leash up their pets and make sure gates are closed. Additionally, collars should contain up-to-date contact information.

