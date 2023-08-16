Greenway Path officially opens after decades of planning

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 2.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian Greenway is located along the south side of State Route 434 Vestal Parkway. It provides new opportunities for recreation and environmentally friendly transportation in the Town of Vestal, City of Binghamton and across the Southern Tier.

“Investment projects like this greenway show that we understand that transportation isn’t just planting trains and automobiles, it’s about providing opportunities for all users creating ways for people to live, work and explore their communities without even getting into a car.,” said NYDOT’s Public Information Specialist, Scott Cook.

The new path, which runs from Pennsylvania Avenue in Binghamton to Murray Hill Road in Vestal, adjacent to Binghamton University, links with an existing greenway at Pennsylvania Avenue to provide walkers, joggers and cyclists with easy access to downtown Binghamton, the city’s South Side neighborhoods, Binghamton University’s main campus and a host of businesses, stores, restaurants and recreational facilities in the area.

“We’re really, really thrilled this was done for a lot of reasons. Obviously, a lot of people with bicycles, and a lot of walkers or just folks who want to go on an alternative way to get to downtown are looking forward for this,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

It also ties into Binghamton’s existing network of sidewalks, hiking trails and bike lanes, including a recently completed pedestrian/bicycle path along U.S. Route 11 that provides access to the north side of Binghamton, Otsiningo Park and an array of retailers and other businesses in the Town of Dickinson’s popular commercial corridor.

