Healthcare providers offer ‘Vaccines For Children’ program to provide free vaccines for those eligible

NORWICH (WBNG) -- August is National Immunization Awareness Month and health officials are reminding parents of the Vaccines for Children, or VFC, program that provides no-cost vaccines for children 18 and under.

The VFC program is federally funded and the child must meet at least one of the five criteria to be eligible. These include a Medicare recipient, underinsured, uninsured, American Indian or Alaskan Native. The vaccines are distributed to health clinics enrolled as VFC providers where they will determine eligibility.

According to the CDC, there are more than 44,000 doctors enrolled in the VFC program.

“Most healthcare providers and pediatricians in the area do subscribe to the VFC program,” said Supervising Public Health Nurse Mary Klockowski at the Chenango Department of Health. “It makes it easier for children that would not normally be able to access the vaccines due to expense, to get those vaccines that are not required for school and better health.”

With the school year right around the corner, Klockowski said this program helps children receive their back-to-school immunization requirements to go back to school on time. She said many students miss having an education as they cannot afford the immunization requirements.

Not only can eligible children participate, but adults can as well through the Vaccines for Adults, or VFA, program that is state funded. Klockowski said access to vaccines is incredibly important to keep your family safe and healthy and avoid giving the disease these vaccines prevent.

“Now the entire family can participate and can get their vaccines at no cost,” said Klockowski.

Klockowski said when you see your healthcare provider, ask if they are a Vaccines for Children participant. If they are, she said to ask if you qualify or not. To learn more about the program go here.

