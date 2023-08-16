Ithaca man with knives attached to waistband charged by police

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department arrested a man who had multiple knives attached to his waistband on Aug. 15.

The department said it responded to a business on Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway for a report of a subject at the location with knives attached to his person around 9 p.m.

The complainant said he believed the subject was Terry A. Short, 27, of Ithaca. Police said Short was a subject involved in an incident on Aug. 14 that included stealing property and menacing police officers with a machete. He had several charges pending from this incident and an active bench warrant issued by the Tompkins County Court for aggravated criminal contempt.

For the Aug. 15 report, when officers arrived, Short tried to flee from police. However, after a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody without incident.

Short was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; a class D felony, menacing a police officer; a class D felony and petit larceny.

Police noted that officers are still investigating the Aug. 14 incident.

