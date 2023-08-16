New York Times puts spotlight on the Spiedie Sandwhich

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As you know, the Greater Binghamton area is home to the Spiedie Sandwich.

Although it hasn’t taken off around the East Coast like a Philly Cheesesteak, people still travel to the annual Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally to celebrate the sandwich.

New York Times food and drink Reporter Robert Simonson attended this year’s festival and wrote an article on Broome County’s beloved sandwich.

“I’m passionate about regional food,” Simonson said. “I am fascinated by food that is eaten in one particular area and not in other places, so whenever I go to a new city, I ask ‘What do you eat and drink here that no one eats and drinks elsewhere?’”

His article is about the festival, the sandwich; how it’s made and who the original chefs are, but the headline is what caught some people’s attention: “Can this food festival keep a New York sandwich tradition alive?”

“I did have a question in my head like ‘What was the future?’ ‘Did this affect the future?’ But most of the people I talked to didn’t seem worried,” Simonson said. “They didn’t think spiedies were in danger. If you talk to Salamida or Lupos they will tell you, they are as popular as ever in the area.”

And that is exactly what the founder and owner of the Rob Salamida Company, Rob Salamida said. Salamida was the first person to sell Spiedie sauce in stores.

“I think the future of the spiedie has already been fulfilled in one way,” Salamida said. “We sell our State Fair Spiedie Sauce in about 10,000 grocery stores in about 10 different states across the country.”

Salamida said when he started his company in 1976, he had no idea where it would go. He thinks that spiedies caught on because it is not just a regular sandwich.

“The phenomenon is when people are cooking spiedies in their backyard or at a picnic the aroma is so different because the marinade is falling into the fire, charcoal or gas,” Salamida said. “The aroma is what makes people turn around and go, ‘What are you cooking?’”

Although the Spiedie has not caught on country-wide, John Schofield, the Owner of Spiedie and Rib Pit on Upper Front Street, said the tradition will never die here.

“I know it’ll last locally because it goes back many generations,” Schofield said. “When people come back into town if they leave here, it is usually the first stop whether it’s Lupos or anything like that. As far as [the spiedie] spreading, I think it has to be the right spot for it. And the right type of location and presentation for it.”

Schofield believes a huge part of why the tradition lives on is indeed the Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally.

“It draws a lot of people in and puts spiedies front and center,” Salamida said. “You get travelers all around New York state, Pennsylvania especially, New jersey. They come to see it and do a little more research. It’s a little pass through the city going either north, south, east or west. This is a little good stopping point and I think people have latched onto spiedies and say ‘Oh we’re in Binghamton let’s grab that.”

