State Senator Lea Webb announces $900,000 for libraries in 52nd Senate District

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) joined leaders of local libraries this morning at the George F. Johnson Memorial Library to announce nearly $900,000 in funding for improvement projects at libraries in the 52nd Senate District.

Funding will go to four different libraries in Endicott, Binghamton, Whitney Point and Cortland, NY.

Awards will go to the following projects:

Cortland Free Library, Cortland: An allocation of $601,750 will be directed towards the replacement of parapet sections, expansion of elevator capacity, reconfiguration of the main reading room, installation of HVAC systems and the addition of exterior signage.

Broome County Public Library, Binghamton: A sum of $157,447 is designated for the establishment of a new security office, repositioning and renewal of the Youth Services desk and the replacement of both front entrance door sets.

Mary Wilcox Memorial Library, Whitney Point: A funding infusion of $110,808 will facilitate the execution of Phases two and three, culminating in the completion of the Library Addition and Breezeway projects.

George F. Johnson Memorial Library, Endicott: An allocation of $27,250 is earmarked for the transformation of existing space on the library’s main floor into a community meeting room, enhancing opportunities for communal engagement.

Director of the Four County Library System Steve Bachman said this funding will allow libraries to continue to grow into accessible centers for the whole community to enjoy.

“These are the kind of projects that help our libraries do what they need to do more efficiently and more safely,” said Bachman.

Director of the Cortland Free Library Jen Graney said continued attention to libraries everywhere is a necessity.

“Libraries do and must perpetually grow and change to better serve our communities,” said Graney. “The funding awarded to Cortland Free Library and to everyone is going to help with just that.”

Broome County Public Library Director Josias Bartram said libraries have become much more than a place for the community to get books.

“We end up serving the most vulnerable members of the community and it’s really gratifying to have representatives that recognize the breadth of the work we are doing,” said Bartram. “Though we do a lot of work around literacy and books there’s more to it than that.”

Statewide funding for library construction funding totals $34 million.

For a full list of proposed projects across the state click here.

