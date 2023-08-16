Tioga County adopts law giving volunteer firefighters real property tax exemptions

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Legislature has introduced and adopted new local laws.

First, the Tioga County Legislature adopted Local Law No. 2 of 2023 which provides Real Property Tax Exemptions for Eligible volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. The law was adopted on Aug. 15 at the monthly Tioga County Legislature meeting. It will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

“The Legislature recognizes the importance of attracting and retaining quality first responder volunteers for the safety and welfare of our residents and passing this local law provides an opportunity to show appreciation for their services and sacrifices,” Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.

Broome County adopted this law in February 2023. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said he hopes the new law would lead to an increase of volunteer firefighters at a time when departments are struggling to find recruits.

Second, The Tioga County Legislator introduced a law for the Collection of a Hotel Motel Tax. It was initially passed in 1989 and has been introduced and adopted every three years. The law seeks to fund tourism in the county. The law is effective Dec. 1, 2023 to Nov. 30, 2026.

Third, the legislator introduced a law to Establish the Position of County Administrator. The position would run daily business operations in the county, serve as the budget officer, public information officer and carry out the directives of the county legislators.

A public hearing will be held for the two newly introduced laws on Aug. 24.

