Tioga County adopts law giving volunteer firefighters real property tax exemptions

A hotel motel tax law and county administrator law were introduced as well
(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Legislature has introduced and adopted new local laws.

First, the Tioga County Legislature adopted Local Law No. 2 of 2023 which provides Real Property Tax Exemptions for Eligible volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. The law was adopted on Aug. 15 at the monthly Tioga County Legislature meeting. It will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

“The Legislature recognizes the importance of attracting and retaining quality first responder volunteers for the safety and welfare of our residents and passing this local law provides an opportunity to show appreciation for their services and sacrifices,” Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.

Broome County adopted this law in February 2023. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said he hopes the new law would lead to an increase of volunteer firefighters at a time when departments are struggling to find recruits.

Second, The Tioga County Legislator introduced a law for the Collection of a Hotel Motel Tax. It was initially passed in 1989 and has been introduced and adopted every three years. The law seeks to fund tourism in the county. The law is effective Dec. 1, 2023 to Nov. 30, 2026.

Third, the legislator introduced a law to Establish the Position of County Administrator. The position would run daily business operations in the county, serve as the budget officer, public information officer and carry out the directives of the county legislators.

A public hearing will be held for the two newly introduced laws on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police raise age requirement for exam and update tattoo policy
State Police searching for Weis wallet swiper
Task force unit arrests sex offender wanted on warrant
Cruz Garcia
Illegal immigrant out on bail now accused of rape
Clean-up begins to transform former ‘Colonial’ into ‘Courtside Bar & Grill’

Latest News

2 years ago today Cuomo announces his resignation after decade of being New York’s governor
Town of Owego Supervisor says town board is undermining its own highway superintendent
From left to right: Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Congressman Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19), Broome...
Rep. Molinaro holds roundtable on mental health & substance abuse issues
Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan officially launches campaign for Broome County District Attorney