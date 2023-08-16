Unsettled weather continues

By Connor Thompson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Today: Partly sunny with a few stray showers. High: 73-78.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy fog. Low: 57-64.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Afternoon showers and storms. Chance of rain 30%. High: 76-84.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with showers and storms. Chance of rain 80%. Low: 60-66.

Friday: Cloudy with breaks of sun. Lingering showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 74. Low: 54.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Cool. High: 73. Low: 55.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. High: 81. Low: 62.

Monday: Partial sun. High: 80. Low: 58.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High: 76. Low: 60.

Forecast Discussion:

Most of the day will remain dry, but a few stray showers cannot be ruled out. Highs will reach into the mid-70s. Skies will clear out overnight, allowing for some patchy fog to develop. Lows will fall into the low-60s.

Thursday is looking mostly dry, with sun and clouds. However, some isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out in the afternoon as a strong cold front approaches the area. Highs will reach into the low-80s. The cold front crosses overnight, leading to showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows will fall into the mid-60s.

Friday will see mostly cloudy skies, with a few lingering showers. Highs will be on the cool side, with highs in the low-70s. We dry out as we head into the weekend, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain on the cool side Saturday, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the low-80s.

Next week starts off dry and seasonable, with both days in the upper-70s and low-80s under partial sunshine.

