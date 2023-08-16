Water main break prompts boil water advisory for parts of Norwich

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Some Norwich residents will need to boil their water until further notice.

Norwich officials said the boil water advisory affects all residents on South Broad Street from Brown Avenue to Prentice Street. It also affects all residents on Rowley and South Rowley Avenue.

The water advisory was caused by a water main break at the intersection of South Broad Street and Hickock Avenue.

Update on the Water Main Break! Flyers will be given to residents affected but please share... We will continue to keep you updated!

Posted by City of Norwich, New York on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police raise age requirement for exam and update tattoo policy
State Police searching for Weis wallet swiper
Task force unit arrests sex offender wanted on warrant
Cruz Garcia
Illegal immigrant out on bail now accused of rape
Clean-up begins to transform former ‘Colonial’ into ‘Courtside Bar & Grill’

Latest News

New York Times puts spotlight on the Spiedie Sandwhich
Kopernik Observatory confirms NASA rocket could be seen in the northeast
State Police raise age requirement for exam and update tattoo policy
Greenway Path officially opens after decades of planning