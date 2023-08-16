Water main break prompts boil water advisory for parts of Norwich
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- Some Norwich residents will need to boil their water until further notice.
Norwich officials said the boil water advisory affects all residents on South Broad Street from Brown Avenue to Prentice Street. It also affects all residents on Rowley and South Rowley Avenue.
The water advisory was caused by a water main break at the intersection of South Broad Street and Hickock Avenue.
