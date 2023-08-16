Water main break prompts boil water advisory for parts of Norwich

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Some Norwich residents will need to boil their water until further notice.

Norwich officials said the boil water advisory affects all residents on South Broad Street from Brown Avenue to Prentice Street. It also affects all residents on Rowley and South Rowley Avenue.

The water advisory was caused by a water main break at the intersection of South Broad Street and Hickock Avenue.

Update on the Water Main Break! Flyers will be given to residents affected but please share... We will continue to keep you updated! Posted by City of Norwich, New York on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

