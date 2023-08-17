Binghamton student zoning law remains in effect as Binghamton University expects 18,600 students this fall

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Erin Lawlor
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton University is expecting 18,600 students, the most ever, for this upcoming fall semester. As students start moving into housing on Aug. 18, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham wants to enforce his zoning law that was put into effect last year.

It enforces against students living in family-style homes and neighborhoods in Binghamton’s west side. This is so families do not have to worry about late-night parties, garbage and trash and one huge factor: Parking.

“We have the capacity in Binghamton to deal with student housing,” Kraham said. “It has long been a case and for decades, students who live off campus choose the City of Binghamton and we’re happy to have them. But we need to make sure that housing is happening in residential neighborhoods that are zoned for student housing.”

Earlier this week, 12 News spoke with Co-Founder of Amicus Properties Austin Brooks, who specializes in off-campus student housing.

Brooks said his company owns more than 100 properties, but because of the zoning law, they have to be careful where they buy their student housing.

“We’re very careful about where we invested,” said Brooks. “We are almost entirely in the student housing overlay. And when I say 100%, there has probably been a few deals where there’s been a house on the southside, but our focus 100% is operating in the student zone.”

Mayor Kraham said if there is a concern from a family that there is illegal student-style housing in their neighborhood, they can send an email to planning@cityofbinghamton.gov or call the city’s zoning enforcement officer and they can investigate.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police raise age requirement for exam and update tattoo policy
New York Times puts spotlight on the Spiedie Sandwich
State Police searching for Weis wallet swiper
Broome County Dog Shelter starts fostering program
Greenway Path
Greenway Path officially opens after decades of planning

Latest News

The breastfeeding Station built by Ava Ryczak and Ellie Russell
Girl Scouts troop builds breast feeding station for mothers at Mom’s House
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Tioga County adopts law giving volunteer firefighters real property tax exemptions
Witnesses recall hearing gunshots at Ithaca intersection
YWCA receives $6.6 million in funding