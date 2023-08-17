Binghamton student zoning law remains in effect as Binghamton University expects 18,600 students this fall

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton University is expecting 18,600 students, the most ever, for this upcoming fall semester. As students start moving into housing on Aug. 18, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham wants to enforce his zoning law that was put into effect last year.

It enforces against students living in family-style homes and neighborhoods in Binghamton’s west side. This is so families do not have to worry about late-night parties, garbage and trash and one huge factor: Parking.

“We have the capacity in Binghamton to deal with student housing,” Kraham said. “It has long been a case and for decades, students who live off campus choose the City of Binghamton and we’re happy to have them. But we need to make sure that housing is happening in residential neighborhoods that are zoned for student housing.”

Earlier this week, 12 News spoke with Co-Founder of Amicus Properties Austin Brooks, who specializes in off-campus student housing.

Brooks said his company owns more than 100 properties, but because of the zoning law, they have to be careful where they buy their student housing.

“We’re very careful about where we invested,” said Brooks. “We are almost entirely in the student housing overlay. And when I say 100%, there has probably been a few deals where there’s been a house on the southside, but our focus 100% is operating in the student zone.”

Mayor Kraham said if there is a concern from a family that there is illegal student-style housing in their neighborhood, they can send an email to planning@cityofbinghamton.gov or call the city’s zoning enforcement officer and they can investigate.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.