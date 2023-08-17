Binghamton women’s soccer hosts media day looking to build momentum into 2023

By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s soccer team was selected to finish first in the America East preseason poll, having 23 returners from a 2022 season that saw them make it to the America East championship game.

Watch the video above to find out how the Bearcats are looking to have a hot start and get revenge for a championship game loss in 2022.

