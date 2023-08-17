The City of Norwich is in line to receive $1.25 million for improving outdated sewage line

NORWICH (WBNG) -- About $1.25 million dollars in federal funding could be coming to the City of Norwich for sewage line improvements.

The city is looking to improve approximately 30,000 feet of damaged sewage pipes next year. This proposed funding is coming from a federal House of Appropriations bill that has set aside $27 million for community development projects in the 19th Congressional District.

Community & Development Director Erik Scrivener said the current sewage pipes are more than 100-years-old and are cracking. He said not only is this a sanitary issue, but it is also hurting the city’s economy.

“We need the right infrastructure to encourage development,” said Scrivener. “It’s very hard for us to bring business, residence and new opportunity without that infrastructure in place.”

If the sewage is left as is, the contents will continue to leak into the ground and the Chenango River.

“There’s a lot of issues with the type of flow that we have going in,” said Scrivener. “It’s considered an unsanitary flow and exceeding that in our wastewater treatment plan can have very detrimental consequences.”

While the proposed funding is only half of the $2.47 million the city asked for originally, Scrivener said any funding will help further the city’s development.

The total cost for this project will be about $3.4 million.

