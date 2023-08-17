Delaware County Community College offers high school students head start on teaching degree

DELAWARE COUNTY (WBNG) -- Delaware County Community College is working to help high school students who have an interest in becoming teachers get an early start on their career path.

Students participating are able to receive up to 38 credits which can then be applied towards an associates degree at the community college or into a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution.

The college is also using the program as a strategy in the effort to provide relief to a national teacher shortage. An article from c-b-s highlights that shortage, with Delaware county school district reported as having a shortage of 40 teachers this time last year.

A situation that the college’s president is well aware of and looks to help alleviate with giving the students a chance to finish their teaching degrees in a faster time frame.

“We know that the teacher ed work force nationwide is struggling to recruit new teachers, this is an area that’s very important because there is a shortage and I think everyone knows that” says school President Dr. Marta Cronin.

With the program being free of charge, the school also wants to help the pocketbooks of both parents and students. An incentive those involved will hope entice families worrying about the high price of a higher education.

The program will have a total of 70 students enrolling in the Fall.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.