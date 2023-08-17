‘Farm to Library’ wants to expand in the community

(WBNG) -- A conference was held at the Broome County Library on Thursday to discuss the updates on the “Farm to Library” program.

The program has been welcoming community members for the past month. Broome County Public Library Director Josias Bartram shared what the program brings to the community.

”It’s a great example of the work libraries are doing these days,” said Bartram. “This is still a building full of books but it’s also a community center we are looking for lots of other ways to provide to the community for free.”

The library had one way to grow the collaboration with the community, anyone interested can “grow a row” in their garden to bring and share.

There are no qualifications to participate in the program. The library officials encouraged all to give or receive the fruits and vegetables that will be available.

For more information, contact the Broome County Public Library.

