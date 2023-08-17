Girl Scouts troop builds breast feeding station for mothers at Mom’s House

By Erin Lawlor
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Since 1983, Mom’s House in Johnson City has been helping parents, who are still in school, with free education for their children.

Recently, two Girl Scouts, Ellie Russell and Ava Ryczak from Troop 30524 made it their project to give mothers at Mom’s House a private space to breastfeed.

“We were looking for places in the community we could help,” Russell said. “Mom’s House stuck out to us because we wanted to help moms and wanted to make sure they could do all the things they wanted to do while still getting an education.”

This took weeks of fundraising and 50 hours of work. The girls handmade curtains, painted shelves, added a mini fridge, snacks, water, a rocking chair and more.

Mom’s House said it is proud of the girls and extremely thankful they chose to do their project there. The organization said it is important to have supporters and the girls are just one more supporter for the parents and the house.

