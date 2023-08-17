Lake house destroyed by fire in Chenango County

NEW BERLIN, NY (WBNG) -- The house at a camp was completely destroyed following a fire in New Berlin Wednesday.

The house, located on Westshore Road on Chenango Lake, was one of the oldest in the area. According to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner saw the flames starting behind her TV. Officials ruled that electricity caused the fire.

Neighbors who saw the fire said it did not take long for the flames to spread. One of them, Ronald Platt said he saw the homeowner run out of the house. Eventually, he called 911.

“By that point, the house was ablaze almost completely and it was kind of a horror show,” said Platt. “With us being right next door, we’re so thankful that there was no wind. The flames shot 100 feet into the air but they did not shoot this way.”

Although Platt’s property did not get damaged, the house on the other side of the residence did catch some of the flames. Platt said he and his wife were just getting to know the residents and are saddened by what they had to endure.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.