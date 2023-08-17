NYSEG says its planning to upgrade Broome County substations

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is planning upgrades for substations and transmission lines in Broome County.

The project will include upgrading the Oakdale substation on Robinson Hill Road in Johnson City and relocating the Westover substation. This will require the rerouting and rebuilding of lines. The Oakdale substation and Westover substation together serve around 6,500 customers.

Upgrades will repair and replace aging infrastructure, improve electric transmissions and meet new standards and security protocols.

“Upgrading our aging grid is a priority over the next several years said,” NYSEG President & CEO Trish Nilsen. “These projects will improve reliability for our customers, which is important in a time when storms are increasing in both frequency and severity in the northeast.”

NYSEG said this will increase overall resiliency, reliability and capacity. The project is expected to start at the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police raise age requirement for exam and update tattoo policy
New York Times puts spotlight on the Spiedie Sandwich
State Police searching for Weis wallet swiper
Broome County Dog Shelter starts fostering program
Greenway Path
Greenway Path officially opens after decades of planning

Latest News

Woman admits to beating 63-year-old with flashlight in court
The breastfeeding Station built by Ava Ryczak and Ellie Russell
Girl Scouts troop builds breast feeding station for mothers at Mom’s House
AMICUS Properties Student Housing
Binghamton student zoning law remains in effect as Binghamton University expects 18,600 students this fall
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Tioga County adopts law giving volunteer firefighters real property tax exemptions