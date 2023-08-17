NYSEG says its planning to upgrade Broome County substations

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is planning upgrades for substations and transmission lines in Broome County.

The project will include upgrading the Oakdale substation on Robinson Hill Road in Johnson City and relocating the Westover substation. This will require the rerouting and rebuilding of lines. The Oakdale substation and Westover substation together serve around 6,500 customers.

Upgrades will repair and replace aging infrastructure, improve electric transmissions and meet new standards and security protocols.

“Upgrading our aging grid is a priority over the next several years said,” NYSEG President & CEO Trish Nilsen. “These projects will improve reliability for our customers, which is important in a time when storms are increasing in both frequency and severity in the northeast.”

NYSEG said this will increase overall resiliency, reliability and capacity. The project is expected to start at the end of 2024 or early 2025.

