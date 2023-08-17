Pennsylvania community college offers high school students head start on teaching degree

By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEDIA, Pa. (WBNG) -- Delaware County Community College in Media, Pa. is working to help high school students who have an interest in becoming teachers get an early start on their career path.

Students participating are able to receive up to 38 credits which can then be applied towards an associate’s degree at the community college or into a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution.

The college is also using the program as a strategy in the effort to provide relief to a national teacher shortage.

A situation that the college’s president is well aware of and looks to help alleviate with giving the students a chance to finish their teaching degrees in a faster time frame.

“We know that the teacher ed workforce nationwide is struggling to recruit new teachers, this is an area that’s very important because there is a shortage and I think everyone knows that” says school President Dr. Marta Cronin.

With the program being free of charge, the school also wants to help the pocketbooks of both parents and students. An incentive those involved will hope entice families worrying about the high price of a higher education.

The program will have a total of 70 students enrolling in the Fall.

