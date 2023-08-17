Rain and some storms Thursday night

Today: Mainly dry with sun and clouds. Isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 77-84.

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain may be heavy. Chance of rain 100%. Low: 61-67.

Friday: Cloudy with breaks of sun. Cool. Lingering showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 68-73.

Friday Night: Mixed clouds. Low: 51-57.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Cool. High: 71. Low: 57.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 80. Low: 62.

Monday: Partial sun. High: 81. Low: 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 78. Low: 59.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 75. Low: 54.

Forecast Discussion:

Today will remain mainly dry with sunshine and clouds. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out, although accumulations will be light. Highs will climb into the low-80s. Overnight, a strong cold front will cross the region, setting off rain and some thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of severe weather, mainly south of Broome County. Rain could be heavy at times, which could lead to localized issues with flash flooding. There is a marginal risk of excessive rain during this time. Rainfall will be between .5″ and 1″.

Friday will have lingering showers in the morning as the low makes its way eastward, but the afternoon should remain mostly dry. It will be much cooler as well, with highs running 5-10 degrees below normal, with most spots struggling to reach the low-70s. The cool air continues into Saturday as well, with highs once again in the low-70s.

A strong ridge will build in over the Central Plains on Sunday, and this will lead to an extended stretch of dry and pleasant weather for the Southern Tier. While we can’t rule out seeing a stray shower Sunday or Monday, most of those days will be dry, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low-80s. More clouds will build in on Tuesday, before those clear out for some sunshine on Wednesday. Highs for those two days will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

