Rumble Ponies fall to Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday

By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored six late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback, as they fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 10-7 on Wednesday night.

Binghamton trailed 10-1 going into the bottom of the eighth but put up a six-spot to cut the deficit to three runs. The Ponies brought 11 batters to the plate and totaled six runs on five hits, with three walks. JT Schwartz had an RBI walk, Jeremiah Jackson hit a two-run single, Rowdey Jordan hit an RBI double, Hayden Senger had an RBI groundout, and Mateo Gil hit an RBI double that made it 10-7.

In the ninth, the Ponies brought the potential tying run to the plate, after a leadoff single from Drew Gilbert and a two-out single from Jordan. Luis Guerrero (16) held on for the save, as he got Senger to lineout to end the game.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police raise age requirement for exam and update tattoo policy
State Police searching for Weis wallet swiper
New York Times puts spotlight on the Spiedie Sandwich
Greenway Path
Greenway Path officially opens after decades of planning
Water main break prompts boil water advisory for parts of Norwich

Latest News

Members of the Binghamton Women's Soccer team stand together before a game against Maine on...
Binghamton women’s soccer hosts media day looking to build momentum into 2023
The Binghamton men's soccer team celebrates after a goal against Hartford.
Binghamton men’s soccer hosts media day for 2023 season
Ithaca senior running backs Ryan Brozovic (28) and Anthony Forbidussi (26) get ready for a...
Ithaca football to feature two Binghamton-area running backs in 2023
Ithaca football to feature two Binghamton-area running backs in 2023