Rumble Ponies fall to Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored six late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback, as they fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 10-7 on Wednesday night.

Binghamton trailed 10-1 going into the bottom of the eighth but put up a six-spot to cut the deficit to three runs. The Ponies brought 11 batters to the plate and totaled six runs on five hits, with three walks. JT Schwartz had an RBI walk, Jeremiah Jackson hit a two-run single, Rowdey Jordan hit an RBI double, Hayden Senger had an RBI groundout, and Mateo Gil hit an RBI double that made it 10-7.

In the ninth, the Ponies brought the potential tying run to the plate, after a leadoff single from Drew Gilbert and a two-out single from Jordan. Luis Guerrero (16) held on for the save, as he got Senger to lineout to end the game.

