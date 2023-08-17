Strong cold front with a small severe weather threat overnight

Tonight: Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. A severe storm is possible. Tornado threat is non-zero. Chance of rain is near 100%. Rain may be heavy at times. Low: 59-64

Friday: 30% chance of occasional showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. High: 64-72

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 48-54

Forecast Discussion:

A strong cold front will cross our region overnight tonight. We expect a line of showers and storms to slide through ahead of it. There is a chance a severe storm, or two, could develop as it does. The primary threat is for damaging wind, and locally heavy rain, but there are some ingredients being modeled that could support a tornado. The tornado threat is LOW but is non-zero. Please have a reliable way to get severe weather warnings in the event we see any severe weather warnings overnight. The ‘most likely’ time frame for any severe weather is going to be 10-11pm through 3-4am from west to east. Severe weather is NOT GUARANTEED, but please be prepared if it does occur.

Friday is a touch unsettled with a 30% chance of residual showers. It will turn less humid through the day and it will be cooler with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Saturday brings some clouds and a small chance of some shower activity. The chance of a shower is around 20% for most areas except north/northeast where it is around 30%. Highs range in the 60s to around 70.

Sunday looks quiet and warmer with highs around 80. Monday and Tuesday are warm, too, with highs around 80. A couple of showers are possible on Monday, but the chance is small at this time. Tuesday through Wednesday also look dry with highs in the middle 70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.