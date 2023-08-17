There’s still time to enter into the 13th Annual Duck Derby

(Kevin Quinn)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Fifteen thousand ducks are set to race at Highland Park on Saturday for the 13th Annual Duck Derby.

Proceeds from the event will go towards animals at the Broome County Humane Society.

“Often they are not up to date on their vaccinations, spayed, neutered or that sort of thing,” said Fund Development Coordinator for the Humane Society Kim Broderick. “Any care they need before going to their forever homes they get here with the money we raise from this event.”

The event started with selling only 5,000 ducks annually but has since expanded to offer triple the entries.

For Broderick, the best part of the event is that there is always an exciting finish.

“My favorite part about this event aside from seeing all the volunteers and community members coming out for a great cause is watching the ducks go down and seeing what happens at the bottom of the race,” said Broderick. “There’s always something exciting that happens.”

The first place prize for the event is $5,000 with $1,300 for second place and $700 for the third place finisher.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To adopt a duck for the race, click here or visit the Broome County Humane Society from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police raise age requirement for exam and update tattoo policy
New York Times puts spotlight on the Spiedie Sandwich
State Police searching for Weis wallet swiper
Broome County Dog Shelter starts fostering program
Greenway Path
Greenway Path officially opens after decades of planning

Latest News

City of Norwich Wastewater Treatment Facility
The City of Norwich is in line to receive $1.25 million for improving outdated sewage line
Woman admits to beating 63-year-old with flashlight in court
‘Farm to Library’ wants to expand in the community
NYSEG says its planning to upgrade Broome County substations