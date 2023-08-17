There’s still time to enter into the 13th Annual Duck Derby

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Fifteen thousand ducks are set to race at Highland Park on Saturday for the 13th Annual Duck Derby.

Proceeds from the event will go towards animals at the Broome County Humane Society.

“Often they are not up to date on their vaccinations, spayed, neutered or that sort of thing,” said Fund Development Coordinator for the Humane Society Kim Broderick. “Any care they need before going to their forever homes they get here with the money we raise from this event.”

The event started with selling only 5,000 ducks annually but has since expanded to offer triple the entries.

For Broderick, the best part of the event is that there is always an exciting finish.

“My favorite part about this event aside from seeing all the volunteers and community members coming out for a great cause is watching the ducks go down and seeing what happens at the bottom of the race,” said Broderick. “There’s always something exciting that happens.”

The first place prize for the event is $5,000 with $1,300 for second place and $700 for the third place finisher.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To adopt a duck for the race, click here or visit the Broome County Humane Society from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

