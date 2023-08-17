Traffic alert: Johnson City announces road closure for Friday

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Village of Johnson City announced a road closure for Friday.

The Department of Public Works said North Broad Street between Harry L Drive and North Street from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for traffic loop replacement as part of an ongoing resurfacing project.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

