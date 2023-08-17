Woman admits to beating 63-year-old with flashlight in court

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that a woman admitted to beating another person up with a flashlight.

The district attorney’s office said Kristina M. Doty pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree; a felony, in Broome County Court.

On March 12, 2023, Binghamton Police officers responded to 260 Main Street for a report of an injured 63-year-old woman. Doty struck the victim, who was an acquaintance, in the head several times in the head with a flashlight during a dispute.

The district attorney’s office said the victim was in pain and suffered from swelling and a contusion.

Doty will be sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on Nov. 16. The office noted that Doty has a previous felony conviction for assault in the second degree from 2015.

“When repeat violent offenders fail to conform to the rules of a civilized society, the only remedy is a prison sentence, to protect law abiding citizens.” said District Attorney Michael Korchak.

