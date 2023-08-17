Woman admits to beating 63-year-old with flashlight in court

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that a woman admitted to beating another person up with a flashlight.

The district attorney’s office said Kristina M. Doty pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree; a felony, in Broome County Court.

On March 12, 2023, Binghamton Police officers responded to 260 Main Street for a report of an injured 63-year-old woman. Doty struck the victim, who was an acquaintance, in the head several times in the head with a flashlight during a dispute.

The district attorney’s office said the victim was in pain and suffered from swelling and a contusion.

Doty will be sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision on Nov. 16. The office noted that Doty has a previous felony conviction for assault in the second degree from 2015.

“When repeat violent offenders fail to conform to the rules of a civilized society, the only remedy is a prison sentence, to protect law abiding citizens.” said District Attorney Michael Korchak.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police raise age requirement for exam and update tattoo policy
New York Times puts spotlight on the Spiedie Sandwich
State Police searching for Weis wallet swiper
Broome County Dog Shelter starts fostering program
Greenway Path
Greenway Path officially opens after decades of planning

Latest News

NYSEG says its planning to upgrade Broome County substations
The breastfeeding Station built by Ava Ryczak and Ellie Russell
Girl Scouts troop builds breast feeding station for mothers at Mom’s House
AMICUS Properties Student Housing
Binghamton student zoning law remains in effect as Binghamton University expects 18,600 students this fall
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Tioga County adopts law giving volunteer firefighters real property tax exemptions