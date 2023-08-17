YWCA receives $6.6 million in funding

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than $38.6 million for housing projects in the New York City, Long Island, and Southern Tier regions that will provide permanent supportive housing for individuals who have experienced homelessness.

This is supported by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, the awards will fund the creation of 410 units to serve formerly homeless individuals, including those with a mental illness or substance use disorder, and survivors of domestic violence among others.

YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County is one of the recipients. The Executive Director, Carole Coppens said these funds will go toward their Intergenerational Project. Which would provide 68 units of affordable housing, 34 of those units will be dedicated to survivors of domestic violence and a state-of-the-art childcare center that triple its capacity for children compared to their current facility on 80 Hawley St.

“I’m stressing survivors of domestic violence because that means it’s a long-term permanent housing program and not an emergency (housing),” said Coppens.

The intergenerational project will be located at 45 Carole St. in Binghamton.

“We are maxed out at 80 Hawley Street. We’re operating 7 housing units there, they are maxed out, at capacity so this is falling into our lap, giving us an opportunity to expand our services, an opportunity to help with the housing crisis, and an opportunity to also help expand our childcare center,” said Coppens.

Coppens said it is expected to cost $34 million to cover all that is needed. The $6.6 million from New York State will go towards the construction cost of the housing portion of the project.

