Binghamton University student helps design high-tech ‘BuntNBlast’ baseball bat

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A project through Binghamton University’s Watson College of Engineering assisted an inventor with developing a tool, called the “BuntNBlast,” to help young baseball players learn to bunt.

Binghamton University Senior Doug Wagner was recruited to the project through the university’s Strategic Partnership for Industrial Resurgence program, or SPIR which pairs businesses with students and faculty by helping them apply technology solutions to products.

“It has a sensor in it and some lights that will tell you if you are holding the bat at the correct angle for bunting,” said Wagner. “It will give you some feedback too. It will beep at you or flash certain lights to show you if you should raise or lower the bat. It will also keep track of how you swing the bat too so you can get feedback on your bunting and your swinging.”

David Klotzin, who served as the faculty advisor on the project, said when he was looking for a student to work on the project he was impressed with the way Wagner carried himself.

“He had a certain maturity and he had also worked on some of these boards before,” said Klotzin. “It felt like he had the right attitude towards learning and doing it. I felt very confident that he would be able to.”

Wagner’s role on the project was working to get lights, sensors and wires operating on the inside of the product.

“When I came to the project I really had to wrap my head around what’s going on here,” said Wagner. “What kind of sensors are being used and how are they hooked up and then once I had done that I used some software to design a printed circuit board for it.”

Wagner noted he is thankful for the hands-on work experience he received through this opportunity.

“I feel like it’s an opportunity to jump in and learn about electronics design that I couldn’t necessarily get from going to classes,” said Wagner.

The inventor of the product Greg Layton was pleased with prototypes designed by the university and is currently in the phase of seeking a manufacturer to fully bring the product to life.

