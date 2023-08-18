Binghamton women’s volleyball ready to bounce back in 2023

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s volleyball team is coming off a tough loss in 2022, falling in the first round of the America East tournament to New Hampshire. But, the Bearcats are looking strong in 2023, with a slew of returners and some new talent to fill out the roster.

WATCH the video above to check out how the team is gearing up for the upcoming season!

