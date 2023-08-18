The ‘Chenango Blues Festival’ brings award-winning blues artists to Norwich

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The 30th annual “Chenango Blues Festival” was underway on Friday with a free show.

The festival brings together many different award-winning artists and is a fan-favorite event in Chenango County.

“We have multiple Grammy winners,” said Chenango Blues Association President Eric Larsen. “We’ve got the best national touring blues acts in the country and all different corners of the country are represented with different styles of blues music.”

Larsen said the association decided to host this festival after a friend gave them the idea. Since then, the festival has grown every year.

A large portion of the festival attendees camp out at the fairgrounds in RVs or tents. Camping at the festival has always been a major draw for the attendees.

“We started coming here about 15 years ago,” said Camper Annie Bennett. “It was our first music festival that introduced us to a whole new world where we hang out with people our age, enjoy live music and appreciate local culture while meeting new friends.”

The festival will run through Saturday, August 19. For more information, visit the link to the event here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.