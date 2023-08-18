The ‘Chenango Blues Festival’ brings award-winning blues artists to Norwich

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The 30th annual “Chenango Blues Festival” was underway on Friday with a free show.

The festival brings together many different award-winning artists and is a fan-favorite event in Chenango County.

“We have multiple Grammy winners,” said Chenango Blues Association President Eric Larsen. “We’ve got the best national touring blues acts in the country and all different corners of the country are represented with different styles of blues music.”

Larsen said the association decided to host this festival after a friend gave them the idea. Since then, the festival has grown every year.

A large portion of the festival attendees camp out at the fairgrounds in RVs or tents. Camping at the festival has always been a major draw for the attendees.

“We started coming here about 15 years ago,” said Camper Annie Bennett. “It was our first music festival that introduced us to a whole new world where we hang out with people our age, enjoy live music and appreciate local culture while meeting new friends.”

The festival will run through Saturday, August 19. For more information, visit the link to the event here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker gets crushed by water truck leaving portable toilet
Lake house destroyed by fire in Chenango County
New York Times puts spotlight on the Spiedie Sandwich
Broome County Dog Shelter starts fostering program
Traffic alert: Johnson City announces road closure for Friday

Latest News

Chenango Blues Festival brings award-winning blues artists to Norwich
DICKs House of Sport providing training opportunities for Southern Tier athletes
Dog found in Tioga County woods rescued by Stray Haven Humane Society
Keep it up! More than 200 backpacks donated so far for WBNG drive