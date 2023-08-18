Construction worker gets crushed by water truck leaving portable toilet

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said a man was seriously hurt following an accident at a construction site in the Town of Chenango on Aug. 16.

The sheriff’s office said after a heavy downpour, an employee was exiting a portable toilet and was struck by a reversing water truck. The truck ran over the worker’s torso and legs. The victim remained conscious with deputies until EMS crews arrived at the scene. He was then taken to Wilson Hospital.

An accident report detailed that the portable toilet was put in a place that workers leaving it would put directly into the path of construction vehicles passing by the site.

As of Friday morning, charges have not been filed. The accident report was sent to OSHA, or the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

No lanes of traffic were closed during the incident because it took place on a partitioned-off work zone on the I-88 westbound bridge north of I-81.

