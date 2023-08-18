DICK’S House of Sport has grand opening

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Binghamton area is home to the first ever DICK’S Sporting Goods and it has officially come full circle with the grand opening of the largest DICK’S House of Sport in the country.

Executive Director Steven Franklin of the House of Sport explained that this is the 75th anniversary of DICK’S Sporting Goods and what better way to honor it than a grand opening.

“The House of Sport is the next generation of DICK’S Sporting Goods. So, if you’ve learned to love DICK’S Sporting Goods over the years, you’re going to feel really comfortable here because a lot of the elements are the same but yet we expanded it in a lot of ways people never imagined,” said Franklin.

This House of Sports has five different entertainment experiences including the football field, batting cages, golfing simulator, rock wall and in the winter, the football field will turn into an ice rink. There are also two areas that are exclusive to this Johnson City location: The heritage shop and golf lounge.

“We have the heritage shop,” Franklin said. “It’s exclusive to this House of Sport. We’ve got some vintage apparel which is really neat to look at and to wear. But we also have a timeline that talks about the history of 75 years so really unique stuff including a replica of the original sign.”

The golf lounge is filled with memorabilia and signed golf balls from PGA players. Franklin said there really is something for everyone at the House of Sport.

“It was really neat, two days ago, I was watching through our large second-story window that overlooks the field and I saw three generations playing catch with the football,” Franklin said.

Customers lined up outside as early as 7 a.m. for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Some came for a gift card giveaway that was held as the doors opened.

“I love sports,” customer Rebel Letts said. “I love watching communities come together and people play a part in something big, and this is definitely going to be that for us.”

