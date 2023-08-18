DICK’S House of Sport providing training opportunities for Southern Tier athletes

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - The 140,000 square foot DICK’S House of Sport aims to be more than just the largest Dick’s Sporting Goods in America, it also wants to be a place where Binghamton-area athletes can improve on their game.

With an entire floor devoted to sports equipment, the House of Sport has tons to offer. Including what they call the “House of Cleats”, a rotunda where the walls are made up of cleats for every sport: football, soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse, and even track.

“We’ve got some turf right here so you can try on those turf shoes. You can try on the cleats and run around a bit in here. You can kick a soccer ball in here if you want,” said House of Sport Executive Director Steven Franklin. “Another thing that’s really awesome is you can put them on and go outside to our outdoor field and run around in them before you make your decision”

Besides the footwear, the House of Sport also offers an indoor batting cage, where athletes can get some swings in. But it’s more than just a cage for baseball players.

“It’s a multi-sport cage, so you can use it for softball, baseball, lacrosse, hockey, soccer,” said Franklin. “so you can practice to improve your skills and techniques.”

The House of Sport also features a golf simulator, a putting green, and a state-of-the-art golf tracking system called GEARS, a software that uses cameras to analyze a golfer’s swing while hitting, which allows the pros at the shop to tell you how to improve.

“They can come here, take golf lessons, get fit for a new driver and some irons, they can come to the putting green to try out some new putters,” said PGA Golf Professional Ryan Evans. “It’s just a great place to come and develop your game and have fun.”

With all these options, DICK’S hopes to become a vital resource to all the athletes of the Southern Tier.

