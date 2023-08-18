Dog found in Tioga County woods rescued by Stray Haven Humane Society

WAVERLY, NY (WBNG) -- Stray Haven Humane Society received a new addition last week after being brought Bruno, a dog found in an unfortunate situation.

Bruno was brought to Stray Haven by a community member on a hike in the woods where he was left tied to a tree alone.

Stray Haven staff believes he is somewhere in the range of 4 to 5 years old and likely a boxer-pitbull mix. Executive Director Sarah Hogan said once Bruno gains more weight it will be easier to tell.

Despite everything the dog has been through Hogan said he is one of the most happy-go-lucky animals she has ever seen.

“First thing [I noticed] is his amazing disposition regardless of what he’s been through,” said Hogan. “He is the sweetest most loving dog. It didn’t matter how weak he was when he got here, he made sure to lift his head up and wag his tail at you whenever he came by.”

The dog has received lots of love from the community but still needs a little more care before he is ready to meet his new family.

“We’ve received so many messages of support for him,” said Hogan. “So many people have sent their prayers and well wishes. We have started having some interest in adoption for Bruno. He will be eventually going up for adoption but the biggest thing right now for us is to get him healthy, so he is ready to go to his forever home.”

Hogan said Bruno needs to see a veterinarian for one of his hind legs as well as for his teeth but in the meantime they ask the community to continue sending positive messages.

Stray Haven is accepting donations for Bruno’s continued care. You can click here to donate.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an animal cruelty case attempting to determine how Bruno ended up in the woods.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.