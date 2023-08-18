Dog Walking Forecast--Jazzy, Millie
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers. There will be periods of partly cloudy. 0-.20″ 30% High 72 (68-72) Wind W 10-15 G20 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. 0-.10″ Low 52 (48-54) Wind W 10-15 mph
A cold front will come through earlier today with heavy rain. On the back side of the front, we will be cooler, with a
slight chance of showers. Some of these will linger into the night.
We’ll be cooler and breezy Saturday. There is a slight chance of showers northeast of Binghamton.
Quiet a swing on Sunday. Highs climb to 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will dip in from the north
Monday. This will give us a few showers Monday and into Tuesday.
A large area of high pressure will give us some nice weather Wednesday and Thursday.
