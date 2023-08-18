Dog Walking Forecast--Jazzy, Millie

By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers. There will be periods of partly cloudy. 0-.20″ 30% High 72 (68-72) Wind W 10-15 G20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. 0-.10″ Low 52 (48-54) Wind W 10-15 mph

A cold front will come through earlier today with heavy rain. On the back side of the front, we will be cooler, with a

slight chance of showers. Some of these will linger into the night.

We’ll be cooler and breezy Saturday. There is a slight chance of showers northeast of Binghamton.

Quiet a swing on Sunday. Highs climb to 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will dip in from the north

Monday. This will give us a few showers Monday and into Tuesday.

A large area of high pressure will give us some nice weather Wednesday and Thursday.

