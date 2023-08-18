Greater Binghamton Airshow announced for July 2024

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Airshow will return to Broome County next summer.

Broome County officials announced the Greater Binghamton Airshow will be held on July 6 and 7 2024. The show will feature the US Navy Blue Angels.

“The Blue Angels have wowed millions of people with their precision aerobatic maneuvers. The elite Navy pilots will be joined by a number of additional exiting acts,” county officials said in a news release.

The Blue Angels were formed in 1946.

“We are excited to once again host thousands of visitors at the Greater Binghamton Airshow,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “As the home of Edwin A. Link, it’s always great to see some of the best pilots in the world return to the place with deep roots in the history of aviation.”

Garnar noted that Tioga Downs Casino Resort is the title sponsor for the 2024 airshow.

“Tioga Downs is proud to be a part of this incredible event,” said Owner of Tioga Downs Casino Resort Jeff Gural. “This is a big event for the Southern Tier, drawing thousands of spectators to our community. This promises to be another great show that people will not want to miss.”

Details about tickets information and opportunities for vendors will be announced at a later date.

