Keep it up! More than 200 backpacks donated so far for WBNG drive

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- WBNG is now well into its annual backpack drive.

As of Thursday, WBNG collected 202 backpacks to help students that are in need of one for the school year. The drive goes through Sept. 3, so there is still time to donate.

Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer Heather Zebrowski for Security Mutual Life said the drive is pertinent to the company.

“Security Mutual is so committed to the community and is always looking for opportunities where we can give back,” said Zebrowski, “This seemed like a great fit with students going back to school.”

Security Mutual Life is one of the locations people can drop off backpacks. Zebrowski said staff at Security Mutual Life enjoy making an effort to help those in need.

“Not only have we seen our employees get excited about this, but we have also seen some of the community joining in as well, so we look forward to seeing it for the next couple of weeks,” she said.

If you cannot drop off a backpack at Security Mutual Life, you can drop one off at Hatala Orthodontics, Endwell Family Physicians, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield or a Tioga State Bank location.

More specific information about drop-off locations can be found by following this link.

