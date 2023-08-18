Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of Aug. 21. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Cross culvert installation on Hardie Road (Road closed in area of Box #310)
  • Culvert replacement on Pagebrooke Road (Road closed in area of Box #690)
  • Milling on Nanticoke Road (from Route 26 to Ames Crossing)
  • Pavement preparations on Twist Run Road and Maple Street
  • Digging out bad spots on Hooper Road (from Country Club Road to Watson Boulevard)
  • Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on East Main Road, Old Route 17 and Stateline Road
  • Mowing right of way on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker gets crushed by water truck leaving portable toilet
Lake house destroyed by fire in Chenango County
New York Times puts spotlight on the Spiedie Sandwich
Broome County Dog Shelter starts fostering program
Traffic alert: Johnson City announces road closure for Friday

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Man indicted for sexual abuse against a child
One of the backpack drop-off bins. This one is at Hatala Orthodontics on Riverside Drive in...
Keep it up! More than 200 backpacks donated so far for WBNG drive
DICK's House of Sport officially Opens
DICK’S House of Sport has grand opening