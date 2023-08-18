Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of Aug. 21. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Cross culvert installation on Hardie Road (Road closed in area of Box #310)

Culvert replacement on Pagebrooke Road (Road closed in area of Box #690)

Milling on Nanticoke Road (from Route 26 to Ames Crossing)

Pavement preparations on Twist Run Road and Maple Street

Digging out bad spots on Hooper Road (from Country Club Road to Watson Boulevard)

Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on East Main Road, Old Route 17 and Stateline Road

Mowing right of way on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

