A little cooler today

Not done with Summer yet
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. There will be periods of partly cloudy. 0-.20″ 30% High 72 (68-72) Wind W 10-15 G20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. 0-.10″ Low 52 (48-54) Wind W 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 72 (68-74) Wind NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 56 Wind W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 Low 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 20% High 80 Low 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 30% High 76 Low 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 Low 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 60

A cold front will come through earlier today with heavy rain. On the back side of the front, we will be cooler, with a

slight chance of showers. Some of these will linger into the night.

We’ll be cooler and breezy Saturday. There is a slight chance of showers northeast of Binghamton.

Quiet a swing on Sunday. Highs climb to 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will dip in from the north

Monday. This will give us a few showers Monday and into Tuesday.

A large area of high pressure will give us some nice weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County Dog Shelter starts fostering program
New York Times puts spotlight on the Spiedie Sandwich
Lake house destroyed by fire in Chenango County
AMICUS Properties Student Housing
Binghamton student zoning law remains in effect as Binghamton University expects 18,600 students this fall
Woman admits to beating 63-year-old with flashlight in court

Latest News

A severe storm is possible
Strong cold front with a small severe weather threat overnight
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Heavy rain and a severe storm possible overnight
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
Strong cold front with a small severe weather threat overnight
Rain and some storms Thursday night