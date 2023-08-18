A little cooler today
Not done with Summer yet
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. There will be periods of partly cloudy. 0-.20″ 30% High 72 (68-72) Wind W 10-15 G20 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. 0-.10″ Low 52 (48-54) Wind W 10-15 mph
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 72 (68-74) Wind NW 10-15 mph
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 56 Wind W 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 Low 62
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 20% High 80 Low 58
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 30% High 76 Low 54
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 Low 56
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 60
A cold front will come through earlier today with heavy rain. On the back side of the front, we will be cooler, with a
slight chance of showers. Some of these will linger into the night.
We’ll be cooler and breezy Saturday. There is a slight chance of showers northeast of Binghamton.
Quiet a swing on Sunday. Highs climb to 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will dip in from the north
Monday. This will give us a few showers Monday and into Tuesday.
A large area of high pressure will give us some nice weather Wednesday and Thursday.
