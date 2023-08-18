A little cooler today

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. There will be periods of partly cloudy. 0-.20″ 30% High 72 (68-72) Wind W 10-15 G20 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. 0-.10″ Low 52 (48-54) Wind W 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 72 (68-74) Wind NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 56 Wind W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 Low 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 20% High 80 Low 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 30% High 76 Low 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 Low 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 60

A cold front will come through earlier today with heavy rain. On the back side of the front, we will be cooler, with a

slight chance of showers. Some of these will linger into the night.

We’ll be cooler and breezy Saturday. There is a slight chance of showers northeast of Binghamton.

Quiet a swing on Sunday. Highs climb to 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will dip in from the north

Monday. This will give us a few showers Monday and into Tuesday.

A large area of high pressure will give us some nice weather Wednesday and Thursday.

