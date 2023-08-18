Man charged with attempted murder for July shooting

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department said it charged Qaron A. Maye, 19, with attempted murder in the second degree after officers responded to an area for a reported shooting in late July.

Maye was arrested on Aug. 17 for the shooting that occurred on July 29 around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of East State Street. Police were dispatched to the area for a report of at least one victim shot. When officers arrived, it was determined that two people were shot after a physical altercation and the suspect fled the area. A warrant was issued for Maye.

On Aug. 17, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office found Maye during a traffic stop and turned him over to the Ithaca Police Department on the warrant.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Ithaca Police.

