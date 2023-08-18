Man indicted for sexual abuse against a child

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the unsealing of an indictment against John Macrabie, 26, of Walton, NY Friday.

The district attorney’s office said counts one and two of the indictment accused Macrabie of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Count three accused him of disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree, a class D sexually motivated felony. Count four accused him of criminal sexual acts in the third degree, a class E felony.

The office said Macrabie is accused of sending a child naked pictures of himself on a social media account in an effort to engage in oral sexual conduct with her. The defendant later engaged in oral sexual conduct with her in front of a 2-year-old child.

Macrabie pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendant was released to the supervision of the Delaware County Probation Department under non-monetary terms and conditions.

