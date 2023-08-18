Quiet stretch of weather ahead

Tonight: Stray showers early before partly cloudy skies. Cool. Low: 49-56.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Fall-like. High: 67-75.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear skies. Remaining cool. Low: 49-56.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High: 82. Low: 64.

Monday: Partial sun. Slight chance of showers. High: 81. Low: 57.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 75. Low: 55.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 76. Low: 58.

(WBNG)

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 75. Low: 60.

Friday: Cloudy with breaks of sun. Slight chance of showers. High: 76. Low: 56.

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather will become the storyline as a ridge of high pressure builds in over the middle of the country. Stray showers will slowly taper off, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the low-50s, with some spots falling to the upper-40s.

The weekend will be nice with sunshine, although it will start off on a bit of a cool note. A strong northwest wind will make it feel more like fall, as temperatures will only reach into the low-70s. There is a slight chance of showers in Delaware and Otsego Counties, but showers will be limited. Sunday will see much more seasonable temperatures will sunshine, highs reaching into the low-80s. Lows on Saturday will fall into the low-50s, while temperatures Sunday will bottom out in the mid-60s.

Monday will remain dry, but there will be more clouds as a weak cold front tries to cross the region. Temperatures will remain in the low-80s. The front will cross Monday night into early Tuesday, setting off isolated showers. Those showers will kick on out before sunrise, leading to sunshine and cooler temperatures, as highs will reach the mid-70s.

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies remain Wednesday-Friday, with highs those three days in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.