Rumble Ponies use four-run sixth innning to take down Portland, 5-4

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Down 3-1 in the sixth inning, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped four runs to take the lead. Once they had that lead, they never let it go, winning 5-4 on Thursday night.

To begin the inning, Luisangel Acua received a walk due to a pitch clock violation. Drew Gilbert then added a double. With the tying runs on second and third base, JT Schwartz hit a game-tying two-run single to tie the game at 3-3. On a wild pitch, Schwartz advanced to second base, and Rowdey Jordan followed with a go-ahead RBI triple to give the Ponies a 4-3 lead. Later in the period, Mateo Gil hit an RBI single to make the score 5-3.

Tyler Thomas came in for the four-out save and struck out two batters on his way to his third save.

