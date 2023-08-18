Volunteers needed for Chenango’s Area Agency on Aging in Norwich

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Area Agency on Aging is seeking volunteers for the Norwich Senior Center at the American Legion.

The agency needs help on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and or Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the 29 Sheldon St. location.

Volunteers are mainly needed for preparations and serving. Along with that, drivers are needed for deliveries to senior homes.

“If you volunteer here at the senior center in Norwich you mostly be delivering meals,” said Program Aid for Nutrition Heather Everly. “We have five routes to do in Norwich, so it does require a lot of volunteers. We do it Monday, Wednesday and Friday which takes about an hour and a half or so of time and it’s really nice for a lot of the seniors, it’s the only human contact they have during the day.”

For those interested in volunteering call the agency at 607-337-1770.

