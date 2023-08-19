Benefit for family who lost their house from a fire

House Fire in Colesville
House Fire in Colesville(WBNG)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- While Alan Carpenter and his fiancé Ashley were on vacation with their four kids, their house caught on fire. The couple was supposed to get married on September 16th, 2024, but now, they have to rebuild their home.

Their home was unable to be insured and they lost everything they owned.

“They run a dairy farm on Lippa Road in Harpursville so that’s where the fire was near there so it’s kind of hard for them to purchase a home somewhere else so we want to be able to help them be able to get the money so that they can rebuild on the spot where the home had burned down,” said Alan Carpenter’s mom, Tammy Carpenter.

On Sunday, August 20th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tammy Carpenter is holding a benefit for the family at Fat Cowboys Hutching Post in Port Crane. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under, there will be raffles, a 50/50 cash raffle and more.

If anyone is interested in donating, you can contact Tammy Carpenter at 607-206-7916 or Alan Carpenter at 607-376-2388.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker gets crushed by water truck leaving portable toilet
Lake house destroyed by fire in Chenango County
New York Times puts spotlight on the Spiedie Sandwich
Broome County Dog Shelter starts fostering program
Traffic alert: Johnson City announces road closure for Friday

Latest News

Chenango Blues Festival underway
The ‘Chenango Blues Festival’ brings award-winning blues artists to Norwich
Chenango Blues Festival brings award-winning blues artists to Norwich
DICKs House of Sport providing training opportunities for Southern Tier athletes
Dog found in Tioga County woods rescued by Stray Haven Humane Society