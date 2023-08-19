Benefit for family who lost their house from a fire

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- While Alan Carpenter and his fiancé Ashley were on vacation with their four kids, their house caught on fire. The couple was supposed to get married on September 16th, 2024, but now, they have to rebuild their home.

Their home was unable to be insured and they lost everything they owned.

“They run a dairy farm on Lippa Road in Harpursville so that’s where the fire was near there so it’s kind of hard for them to purchase a home somewhere else so we want to be able to help them be able to get the money so that they can rebuild on the spot where the home had burned down,” said Alan Carpenter’s mom, Tammy Carpenter.

On Sunday, August 20th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tammy Carpenter is holding a benefit for the family at Fat Cowboys Hutching Post in Port Crane. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under, there will be raffles, a 50/50 cash raffle and more.

If anyone is interested in donating, you can contact Tammy Carpenter at 607-206-7916 or Alan Carpenter at 607-376-2388.

