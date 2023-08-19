A sunny and warm end to weekend

Tonight: Mainly clear. Cool. Low: 48-56.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High: 78-86.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 60-67.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. High: 80. Low: 56.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 74. Low: 55.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High: 76. Low: 56.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 75. Low: 60.

Friday: Partial sunshine. Slight chance of showers. High: 76. Low: 62.

Saturday: Cooler with partly sunny skies. Slight chance of showers. High: 73. Low: 57.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet night with mainly clear skies and lows falling into the low-to-mid 50s.

Winds shift to the southwest, allowing for warmer air to move in. Highs will reach the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase overnight Sunday into Monday, but it will remain dry, with lows falling into the mid-60s.

Monday will see highs nearing 80 under mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of showers as a weak front approaches, but there is not a lot of moisture, so most of the day will be dry. High pressure will remain the main force for most of the upcoming week, with highs in the mid-70s through Friday. Saturday will see highs in the low-70s, and a slight chance of showers.

