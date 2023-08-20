1980 Team USA hockey captain Mike Eruzione hosts a meet-and-greet at Dick’s House of Sport

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - On Saturday, 1980 Team USA hockey captain Mike Eruzione stopped by the new Dick’s House of Sport in Johnson City, to host a meet-and-greet as part of the store’s official grand opening weekend.

Eruzione scored the game-winning goal in Team USA’s “Miracle on Ice” win over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics. Even all of these years later, he still loves sharing those memories with fans.

“It’s great to see people come out. People who are hockey fans and fans of our ‘80 Olympic team so it’s kind of cool. I just think that they enjoy our team and what we accomplished and it’s nice to be able to tell the story and give back to them,” said Eruzione.

On Sunday, former Buffalo Bills players Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas will stop by the store to host meet-and-greets.

