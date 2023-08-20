The 5th annual ‘Harper Stantz Music Festival’ brings the community together for an afternoon of music and celebration

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The sound of music filled the air at Recreation Park as the 5th annual “Harper Stantz Music Festival” was underway on Sunday.

The music festival honors the life of 16-year-old Harper Stantz who was struck and killed by a vehicle in 2019 while walking back home from Recreation Park.

Festival Volunteer and Producer Jim Reyen started the festival in 1996 as the “Rec Park Music Fest,” but changed the name five years ago to honor Harper Stantz.

“Her family would always attend the festival over the years and they are just huge supporters of it,” said Reyen. “It made a lot of sense to rename it.”

The festival featured music from eight bands covering many different genres. Stantz’s family still attends the festival, but now it holds special meaning.

“Having this Rec Park Music Fest become Harper Music Festival was quite an honor because it was something we grew up always coming to,” said Harper Stantz’s Father Marty Stantz.

The festival also featured a T-shirt fundraiser with the proceeds going toward funding scholarships for Binghamton High School students.

The music festival always draws a massive crowd and everyone was excited to enjoy the music while honoring Harper Stantz’s legacy in the community.

