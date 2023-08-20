The 8th annual “Trail of Truth” raises awareness for drug overdose deaths in Broome County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Rows of handmade gravestones were on the front lawn of the Broome County Courthouse honoring the lives of those lost due to overdose in the annual “Trail of Truth” event.

The event is hosted by Truth Pharm: An organization dedicated to raising awareness, reducing the stigma and educating the public about drug use.

“The purpose of the Trail of Truth is to give families who have lost a loved one due to substance-related causes and overdose an opportunity to mourn, grieve and celebrate their family members,” said Truth Pharm Board of Director President Mary Maruscak.

The event originally started as a way to hold Broome County accountable for correctly determining the number of deaths caused by overdose. Now, it also seeks to educate the public.

“Unfortunately, our graveyard gets bigger every year,” said Maruscak. “It’s really an opportunity for the community to have a visual, tangible way to see the impact of the overdose epidemic.”

According to the CDC, nearly 110,000 people died from overdose in 2022.

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use, call the substance abuse hotline at 1-844-289-0879. To learn more about Truth Pharm, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.